Offshift Achieves Market Cap of $8.26 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00005321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $8.26 million and $41,371.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

