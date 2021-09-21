Offshift Trading Down 20% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Offshift has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and $87,770.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00005113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,671.37 or 1.00186399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00075311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00054864 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002509 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.