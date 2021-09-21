Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Up 4.5%

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s share price was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 66 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 140,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94). As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

