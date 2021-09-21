Omnitude (ECOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $583,417.86

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $583,417.86 and $584,360.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00131357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

ECOM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

