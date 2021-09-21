OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $64.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

