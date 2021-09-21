Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.76. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.