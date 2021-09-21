ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $63.98 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

