Open Predict Token Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $123,023.44 and $898.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00121850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00043933 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

