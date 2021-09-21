OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells $924,159.18 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $924,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $666,602.28.

OPRX traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.15. 237,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,828. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 609.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. Equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,643 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPRX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.