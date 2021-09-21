OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells $924,159.18 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $924,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $666,602.28.
OPRX traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.15. 237,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,828. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 609.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,643 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on OPRX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
