Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.77.

NYSE ORCL opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $235.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

