Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Head to Head Review

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orbia Advance and Nitto Denko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbia Advance 4.34% 11.50% 3.43% Nitto Denko 9.86% 11.38% 8.47%

This table compares Orbia Advance and Nitto Denko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbia Advance $6.42 billion 1.05 $195.00 million $0.19 33.68 Nitto Denko $7.18 billion 1.59 $660.22 million $2.23 17.15

Nitto Denko has higher revenue and earnings than Orbia Advance. Nitto Denko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orbia Advance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Orbia Advance pays out 89.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nitto Denko pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orbia Advance and Nitto Denko, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbia Advance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nitto Denko 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Orbia Advance has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nitto Denko shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nitto Denko beats Orbia Advance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process. The Fluoride Process segment extracts fluorite, which is used in the production of hydrofluoric acid, the cement, ceramic, steel and welding industries. The Fluent segment manufactures products for day to day purposes like PVC pipes and connections, polyethene and polypropylene, as well as geosynthectics, which are used for water management systems. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials. The Optronics segment produces liquid crystal display products, semiconductor devices, printed circuits, and functional materials. The Life Science segment offers medical-related products. The Others segment deals with polymer membranes. The company was founded on October 25, 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

