Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Up 22.5% in August

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 142,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OBNK opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

