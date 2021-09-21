Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DOGEF opened at $140.15 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $128.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average is $151.41.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

