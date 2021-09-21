Ouroboros (OURO) Market Capitalization Tops $4,350.25

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $4,350.25 and $386.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00175132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00114341 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.24 or 0.07016773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,526.10 or 1.00258965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.09 or 0.00801791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

