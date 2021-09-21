Oxbridge Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:OXACU) Quiet Period Will End on September 21st

Oxbridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OXACU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 21st. Oxbridge Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Oxbridge Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:OXACU opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.