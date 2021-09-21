Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.32. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). Sell-side analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

