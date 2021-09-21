Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWX opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $68.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

