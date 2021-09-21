Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,723 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $313.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $323.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

