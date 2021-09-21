Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $375,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Autodesk by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 127,066 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after buying an additional 46,242 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $283.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

