Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Capital International Investors increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after buying an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after buying an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after buying an additional 522,314 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,534,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,476,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,993. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.51.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

