Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.46.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

