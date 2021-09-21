Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.53

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.53 and traded as high as $17.19. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 222,146 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

