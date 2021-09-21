Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 925 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Accenture stock opened at $332.29 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

