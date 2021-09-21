Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.87 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,702 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

