Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Domo worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Domo by 19,400.2% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 250,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 249,680 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 130.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth $11,295,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 121.2% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at $11,041,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOMO opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

