Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,716 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 74.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 194,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 38.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
HRL opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.
Hormel Foods Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
