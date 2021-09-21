Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,716 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 74.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 194,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 38.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.