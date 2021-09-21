Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Up 36.4% in August

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 241,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,898. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Sleeper Gold Project and Grassy Mountain Project segments. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.