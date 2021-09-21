Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 215.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRRWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

