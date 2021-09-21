Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) Insider Purchases £85,000 in Stock

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

On Friday, July 23rd, Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl bought 440,000 shares of Parsley Box Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £528,000 ($689,835.38).

Shares of LON MEAL remained flat at $GBX 101 ($1.32) during trading on Tuesday. 174,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,416. Parsley Box Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.80 ($2.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.92.

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

