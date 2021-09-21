Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $14.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after buying an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $42,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after buying an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

