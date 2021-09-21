Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $483.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $503.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

