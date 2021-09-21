PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.17. PBF Energy shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 5,207 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on PBF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

