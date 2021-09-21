PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy is an independent exploration and production operator with the Wattenberg Field in Colorado being its chief operating region. Following the SRC Energy deal last year, PDC Energy has emerged as the second-largest oil producer in the DJ Basin to go with its existing Delaware acreage. The company has a favorable debt maturity profile, while a disciplined approach to capital spending should boost free cash flow generation in 2021 after raking in nearly $400 million last year. But similar to other upstream firms, the pandemic-induced lower commodity price realizations throughout 2020 have pressured the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk and an uncertain regulatory environment in Colorado are the other negatives in the PDC Energy story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of PDCE opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $848,200 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,121,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the period.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

