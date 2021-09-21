PEAKDEFI Market Capitalization Reaches $189.92 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $189.92 million and $1.59 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00125617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00043982 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 984,101,939 coins and its circulating supply is 704,033,017 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

