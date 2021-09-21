Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.76

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.76 and traded as high as C$39.68. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$39.43, with a volume of 1,788,864 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.69 billion and a PE ratio of -45.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.76.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416. Insiders purchased 274 shares of company stock valued at $9,570 over the last quarter.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

