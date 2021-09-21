People s United Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,690 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.25.

