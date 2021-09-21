People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $6,843,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

