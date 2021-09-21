People s United Financial Inc. Buys 2,077 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $202.53 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.37.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

