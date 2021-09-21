People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 46.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 122,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX stock opened at $259.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

