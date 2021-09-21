People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 16.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.29. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $118.68. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

