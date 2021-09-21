People s United Financial Inc. Sells 372 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

