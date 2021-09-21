Permission Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.55 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $43.55 million and $1.01 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00067722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00172708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00112705 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.06 or 0.06980844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,203.07 or 1.00029067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.73 or 0.00786593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

