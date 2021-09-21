Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.27

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €176.27 ($207.38) and traded as high as €186.00 ($218.82). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €186.00 ($218.82), with a volume of 513,831 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €201.50 ($237.06).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

