Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,350,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 38,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $88,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

PBR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,982,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,070,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

