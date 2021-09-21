Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Trading Down 9.5%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) shares fell 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 36,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 50,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,257.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$19.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

