Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

PFE stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $248.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

