Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

