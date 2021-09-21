PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of PGT Innovations worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGTI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 197,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGTI opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $98,626. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

