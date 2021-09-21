Phantasma Hits 1-Day Volume of $960,564.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001318 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $57.28 million and approximately $960,564.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,572.85 or 0.99916174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00080568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00057525 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002387 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

