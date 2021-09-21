Phillips 66 to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

PSX stock opened at $64.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

